Game One of the World Cup kicks off

Game one of the World Cup has kicked off, bringing hundreds of fans in front of the tv to take part in the celebrations.

Mexico making their first goal within the first 10 minutes of the World Cup made the room erupt in cheers, setting a theme of excitement for the remainder of the game.

Fans packed the restaurant, drawn together by the high-stakes showdown between Mexico and South Africa.

“I’m here because I want to support Mexico with my community here and have a good time,” said soccer fan Jose Quintero.

From toddlers to grandparents, the crowd was a sea of vibrant jerseys, waving flags, and blaring horns.

For many in the Hispanic and Latino community, soccer is more than just a sport. Fans here say it’s an identity.

“For me it holds huge significance because I grew up with soccer as a kid, but to me, soccer is love, the love of the sport,” said soccer fan Carlos Andrade.

Like many here, soccer fan Carlos Andrade grew up eating, breathing, and living soccer. But this World Cup is a little more meaningful to Andrade as in just a few days, he’ll be watching Mexico play in person from the stands.

“I’m really excited for it, it’s Mexico vs Czech Republic. I don’t know how I’m going to react but I’m excited,” said Andrade.

For many, moments like these are what make the World Cup special, the cheering, the nerves, and the shared emotions that come with every match.

Mexico scored again in the second half, winning the game, 2-0. Fans celebrated by singing together a moment of pure unity.

World Cup fever continues on Friday, with the US going up against Paraguay.

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