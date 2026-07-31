Garbage truck fire in East Bakersfield highlights dangers of batteries, hazardous waste in trash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A trash truck caught fire Thursday morning in East Bakersfield, prompting officials to warn residents about the dangers of disposing of batteries and other hazardous materials in household garbage.

A garbage truck erupted in flames Thursday morning in East Bakersfield, forcing the driver to dump a smoldering load into the street to prevent the fire from spreading.

The fire broke out during a routine trash pickup on Rollo Ravine Drive near Highway 178. The driver spotted smoke pouring from the back of the truck, called 911, alerted his supervisor, and moved to an open area where firefighters ordered him to dump the burning load.

Jacob Panero, Municipal Services Manager for Kern Refuse and Metropolitan Recycling, said the driver's quick response helped limit the damage.

"We dumped the load per the fire department's instruction. They put out the fire, and luckily there was not much damage to the truck," Panero said.

The truck belonged to Varner Brothers. Investigators have not yet determined what sparked the fire, but Kern Refuse says these incidents are happening more often. The company reports an 80% spike in truck fires compared to last year, and says investigations most commonly trace the fires back to batteries tossed in the trash.

"Predominantly, the fire issue lies with batteries being in the trash — and the bigger they are, the bigger the problem," Panero said.

When a truck picks up a trash can, everything falls into a hopper where a large metal blade compresses the waste to make room for more. Officials say that pressure can damage a lithium-ion battery, causing it to heat up, explode, or catch fire.

Ralph Alvarado, who drove garbage trucks for 3 years, said batteries are not the only hazard.

"It could be batteries or hot coals. Everybody's barbecuing — they think the coals are out, throw them inside the trash, and it flares back up," Alvarado said.

Alvarado said drivers must rely on residents to check what they are throwing away.

Rose Cortez, who lives near where the fire happened, said the incident carries a straightforward lesson.

"Be aware of what you're throwing in the trash," Cortez said.

Kern Refuse says batteries top the list of items that should never go into a household trash can. Paint, aerosol cans, needles, liquids, and other hazardous waste should also be kept out and taken to Kern County's Special Waste Facility on Standard Street instead.

Panero said the stakes are high for anyone who disposes of these materials carelessly.

"There are consequences to making a mistake with where you put your material — especially with batteries — and it could be consequential to life and property," Panero said.

The cause of Thursday's fire remains under investigation. Sanitation officials say fires and smoking loads are a recurring problem and hope the incident encourages residents to think twice before throwing away items like rechargeable batteries and other household hazards.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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