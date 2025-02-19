Garces Memorial High School is on the ‘mooo’-ve, hosting its annual FFA week

NORTHEAST BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bringing education outside of the classroom, Garces Memorial High School dedicates a week to connecting students with agriculture.



Paving the future for high school students and farming.

Garces Memorial High School is not ‘kid’ding around, as they host FFA week for its seventh year.

FFA week starts on February 18th and lasts until February 21st.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students at Garces Memorial High School bring agriculture education to students for Future Farmers of America week.

“FFA Week is a week dedicated to promoting the agriculture industry and to share to others what the FFA organization is. We engage in various activities that help to promote leadership communication and to just spread what FFA actually is and how others can get involved,” said Sienna Surgener, a senior at Garces Memorial High School and the chapter’s FFA reporter.

She says FFA week takes months to plan, coordinating activities like an egg toss, a petting zoo, and planting seeds as they hope to rope in more students to the program.

“This year we reached 100 members, so I’m hoping that we can break that next year and that we just get more people to continue to join our chapter,” said Sienna.

One of the new members is Mikaeyla Salinas, a freshman at Garces Memorial High.

“I just really hope that everyone sees how involved they can be with not just Garces FFA, but the school in general,” said Mikaeyla.

Tuesday kicked off with ‘Plant a Seed, Grow the Future.’

Wednesday is “Local Love Day,” where students and staff are invited to bring their pets to school to receive a blessing.

On Thursday is “Growing Knowledge, Building Leaders,” which brings various agricultural colleges on campus.

Wrapping up the week is “Giddy Up, Garces!” on Friday, with students wearing their best western outfits and attending the all-school barn dance.

FFA week starts on February 18th and lasts until the 21st.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

