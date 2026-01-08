Gas prices slide as 2026 brings hope for cheaper fuel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Drivers across California are experiencing relief at the pump as gas prices continue their downward trend, with some Bakersfield stations now offering fuel below $4 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy, the average price for gas in California is currently about $4 per gallon, roughly 40 cents cheaper than this time last year. In Bakersfield, while the average remains slightly higher than the state average, many stations are already dipping below $4, with some prices as low as $3.45 per gallon.

Local resident Michael Sanchez is taking advantage of the lower prices by filling up his pickup truck and extra gas cans at Circle K to fuel his vehicles at home.

"Just starting to drop now, so whenever they do drop a few cents, or like Circle K that has discounts for downloading their app, you take advantage of the situation because you never know when the prices are going to go back up," Sanchez said.

For drivers with multiple vehicles, the savings can add up significantly throughout the month.

"If you own multiple vehicles, it starts to add up. After so many gallons, you're saving 10, 15, 20 bucks, well, at the end of the month, you might save 100, 150, and that helps out," Sanchez said.

Beyond weaker seasonal demand, several factors are driving prices down, according to CSUB Economics Professor Richard Gearhart. These include the highest level of refinery production in the past six years, lower-than-usual winter oil prices, and increased oil output both in the U.S. and worldwide.

"There is higher demand in the world for oil; there have been a lot of regional conflicts in Iran and Venezuela that have kind of simmered down a bit, that have increased oil production," Gearhart said.

Gearhart says experts predict 2026 could bring some of the lowest gas prices in the past decade, as oil companies continue pumping more to meet global demand.

"It's not going to be a long-term thing, but 2026 I think we'll see gas prices we haven't seen in quite some time, especially here in California, which will be nice," Gearhart said.

Prices could continue to fluctuate in the coming weeks, but for now, drivers are encouraged to take advantage of the lower costs while they last.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

