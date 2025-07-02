BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Gas tax rises July 1 — locals worry prices will keep climbing. Here’s what gas prices are looking like across the state right now, following the July 1st increase. These numbers reflect the 1.6 cent jump at the pump.

On July 1st, two gas-related changes went into effect in California. First, the state's gas excise tax increased by 1.6 cents per gallon. Second, new low carbon fuel standard regulations kicked in, with some warning they could push gas prices up by as much as 65 cents a gallon over time.

Brian Jones, California Senate Minority Leader, said, “Today, it's 61.2 cents per gallon for the taxes, and eventually another 65 cents a gallon for the regulations that took place, and Madi, keep in mind — this is on top of the two refineries we know are closing, one this year and one next year. Gas prices in California could reach up to $8.43 per gallon by December of 2026.”

I went out to several gas stations to see how drivers are reacting. At this Shell station, a gallon of unleaded was $4.99. Over at Circle K — $4.19. And at Arco AMPM — just $4.09. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration confirmed the excise tax rose by 1.6 cents. But that feared 65-cent jump didn’t happen — at least not on July 1st. Still, drivers say they’re worried this could be just the beginning.

Charles Marlbrogh, community member, said, “In my family, we have three vehicles, and we usually fill them up at about 50 to 60 dollars each. Now you’re talking about doubling that for every one of them — it’s going to heavily affect multiple families.”

Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Baines also weighed in, expressing frustration over rising costs. She said, “The President promised he wouldn't cut Medicaid. The Governor promised he'd lower gas prices. It doesn't matter which party you're in — right now, we are all getting screwed. California is healthier when families can afford food, gas, and healthcare. That's what I'll continue to fight for, whether I have to fight Democrats or Republicans to do it.”

Meanwhile, Governor Gavin Newsom posted on X saying gas is cheaper than yesterday, cheaper than a week ago, cheaper than a month ago, and cheaper than a year ago — according to AAA. AAA reports California's average for regular gas is $4.58 per gallon. Here in Kern County, the average is slightly lower — at $4.53.

As weeks go on, we could still see changes — and we’ll continue to keep you updated.

