Gateway Plaza on Union Avenue gets new life with El Toro Loco Supermarkets' purchase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A neglected shopping plaza in Southern Bakersfield is getting a second chance as El Toro Loco SuperMarkets has purchased the Gateway Plaza on Union Avenue with plans for a complete renovation.

The local market chain aims to transform the deteriorating property into a community destination, with its grocery store serving as the anchor tenant. Alejandro Felix, Chief Operations Officer of El Toro Loco Supermarkets, said the company sees potential in what he considers an underserved area.

"We are native to the Bakersfield area, and as we felt that this area was being underutilized for the in the food service business, and we felt that we could definitely bring in, knowing our skill set and who we are as a company, we could bring a lot of great value to this underserved community," Felix said.

Ward 2 Councilman Andrae Gonzales welcomed the investment, noting the plaza's decline over recent years. About a year ago, city staff and media toured the area to assess ongoing issues in Southern Bakersfield.

"20 years ago or so, when this new development, or this development was new, it was a boost in the arm for so many residents and so much of our community," Gonzales said.

The councilman believes a renovated plaza could address several community needs, particularly access to affordable groceries.

"If we can build an asset that includes, for example, a market where we can all go to get affordable groceries and other essentials that's close by, within walking distance for many residents within our community, that's a huge win," Gonzales said.

Felix emphasized the company's partnership with the city in revitalizing the space.

"With the partnership that we do have now with the city, we do want to make sure that we get this turned around and really make it — make it a destination, destination area for families," Felix said.

The new El Toro Loco location is expected to open within 6 to 8 months, with renovations planned for the entire plaza property.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

