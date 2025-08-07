Gerrymandering: Texas and California fighting for the control of the house

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Republicans and Democrats are going back and forth about the redistricting of Texas and California. The redistricting of these states can possibly be the deciding factor for the midterms elections.

California and Texas are in an intense political battle that could decide which party gets control of the House of Representatives. But the way they're going about it is raising concerns that in the long run, this will hurt our democratic process

President Trump and the state of Texas are trying to add close to 5 new congressional districts in the state to favor the Republican Party. This would be achieved by redrawing congressional district maps that create new districts where Republican voters are the majority, thereby ensuring a Republican is elected to the House of Representatives. In turn, this would add more Republicans to Congress to take control of the House.

This map shows what Texas would look like before and after the added districts.

Ian Anderson Political Science Professor at Bakersfield and Taft College said "When we think about power we are talking about the house and how it is based on the percentage of population or the proportion of population. What we are actually looking at, is if these districts from either state redraws in favor of one party or another. Those states that are impacted directly could have voters who could be potentially disenfranchised."

To counter what Trump is doing in Texas, Governor Gavin Newsom is apparently doing the same in California. Newsom wants to redraw new congressional maps that would favor democrats. It's a process known as "gerrymandering."

Gavin Newsom Governor of California said "He recognizes he is going to lose in the midterms , we have the opportunity to defectively end the Trump presidency in less than 18 months that's what's at stake. That's why we are putting a stake in the ground, we aren't drawing lines to draw lines. We are holding the line on democracy."

Republicans however, allege that it is the democratic states that have used gerrymandering to their advantage.

Brian Harrison Texas State Representative said "California is more get than the maps we are talking about in Texas. All the other democratic states are doing it the state of Texas should as well."

The two parties are currently going back to back with each other in Texas. Republicans trying to ensure their seats in the house while democrats are against it and fighting back.

"Party presences is ideology. The needs of people in California and Texas are vastly different. This is why you have to be very involved in your state government. You in California can have opinions about Texas redistricting but you don't live there" said Anderson

These parameters have not been officially laid down yet, and new developments are happening almost daily.

