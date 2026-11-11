Giving Machine returns to Bakersfield for second year, supporting local nonprofits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A unique way to give back during the holiday season is returning to Bakersfield for a second year.

Organizers announced Tuesday that the Giving Machine, a large red vending machine that allows people to purchase essential goods and services for those in need, will return to the city.

Unlike a traditional vending machine, the Giving Machine offers donors the opportunity to select items that help individuals and families locally and around the world.

“Bakersfield was chosen because it is such a caring community and all the non-profits look after each other and help each other, and there are so many generous people here with caring hearts,” said Michelle Lord, Bakersfield Giving Machine city lead.

This year, five local nonprofits will benefit from donations:

CAPK Food Bank



Golden Empire Gleaners



The Salvation Army



Flood Ministries



Catholic Charities of Bakersfield

Donors can choose items identified by the participating organizations as some of their greatest needs, helping provide food, supplies and other essential services.

Last year, the Bakersfield Giving Machine raised approximately $80,000 for local nonprofits. Since the program began in 2017, Giving Machines worldwide have generated more than $70 million.

Lord said 100% of donations go directly to the participating nonprofits.

“We want everyone to have a wonderful holiday: our neighbors, our brothers and sisters here in Bakersfield. It’s time to step up and do something and make our holidays so meaningful,” Lord said.

Organizers are also planning community performances and family activities throughout the 24-day event, hoping to make giving back part of the holiday tradition.

The Giving Machine will open to the public between November 17 and December 10 at The Shops at Riverwalk. A ribbon-cutting and celebration are planned for November 18.

Organizers are encouraging residents to stop by, donate and take part in the activities throughout the event.

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