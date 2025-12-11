Giving Machines coming to Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the first time ever, Bakersfield is joining a national movement that turns a simple vending machine into a tool for good.

They're called Giving Machines, and Bakersfield is officially one of just 128 cities in the country hosting them this year.

A press conference on Wednesday introduced the concept of the machines in front of the Condors Arena, followed by a fundraiser at the game to support five local nonprofits.

How do they work? Well, instead of a candy bar or a soda, these machines let you "buy" something for someone who needs it most. A warm coat. A meal. With just a few taps, you're sending help directly to a local family.

"They start at 10 dollars, so you could buy some non-stick socks for the Salvation Army, you could buy ten meals for a family in need, you can buy some rent assistance. It's all kinds of things that people here, in town, need," Michelle Lord said.

Lord with Giving Machine Bakersfield says 100% of the profits will go to the CAPK Food Bank, the Open Door Network, Golden Empire Gleaners, Project Linus, and the Salvation Army.

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Shops at River Walk on the west side of DSW Shoes.

Two Giving Machines will be there and open for donations from December 13 through January 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

