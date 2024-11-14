Giving Thanks in Bakersfield: Support local Thanksgiving distributions

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The Blessing Corner and Mr. Wagyu are providing help to families in need, with food baskets and turkey donations for Thanksgiving.



Blessing Corner is preparing food baskets for families in need this Thanksgiving.

Mr. Wagyu is hosting his 5th annual turkey distribution.

Both distributions will take place on November 23rd at 10:00 am.

Thanksgiving Feast at Blessing Corner on November 25th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thanksgiving is right around the corner and the blessing corner is getting ready for this year's Thanksgiving feast.

The blessing corner is preparing for their Thanksgiving distribution. They are giving out food baskets to those in the community who can't find the means to fund a Thanksgiving meal. In order to make this work, they need your help.

Bonnie Turner is the executive director for Blessing Corner, and she says, “We could always use help because we want these families to have everything that they need for thanksgiving. If you can donate a turkey donate a turkey, if you can donate a ham, well use it. “

Mr. Wagyu is another here in Bakersfield who is having their own distribution, passing out turkeys. This is Mr. Wagyu's 5th year passing out turkeys and he says they go quickly. “What I would really love for them to go to people and families that are needing that turkey and don't have the means to go and purchase it at a grocery store.” He said.

Mr. Wagyu is accepting turkey donations while the blessing corner says all items are welcome.

“Anything that would go with your thanksgiving meal we would welcome from your family to these families that are in need.” Bonnie said.

Both distributions will be on November 23rd starting at 10:00 am. The blessing corner says for those who don't have a place to prepare a thanksgiving meal are welcome to join them on November 25th for their annual thanksgiving feast

If you would like to volunteer, you can email the blessing corner (info@blessingcorner.com) or to donate visit the blessing corners website.

The Blessing Corner is located at 101 Union Ave

While Mr. Wagyu is having their distribution on 1220 Oak Street.

Wagyu Carniceria Gonzalez

