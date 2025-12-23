Golden Empire Gleaners distributes Christmas food baskets for first time in 40-year history

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the first time in over four decades, Golden Empire Gleaners is providing Christmas food baskets to families in Kern County, thanks to a partnership with California Resources Corporation.

The food bank, which has historically partnered with CRC for Thanksgiving distributions, is packing several hundred boxes filled with turkeys, vegetables, rolls and all the fixings for a complete Christmas dinner.

"We've never done this before. So I think it's going to bring joy to their lives and dignity that they can put a family Christmas basket on the table," Debbie Powers said.

Powers, the executive director for Golden Empire Gleaners, said families were surprised to learn about the Christmas boxes and hopes the initiative will brighten the holiday spirit for recipients.

"We've got pumpkin pie for the pies, and we've got yams and corn and green beans," Powers said.

The comprehensive food packages represent a significant expansion of the organization's holiday services after more than 40 years of operation.

"Over the last 40 years, we've never been able to do family Christmas food baskets before, but this year, CRC generously gave us an opportunity to provide the family food baskets to families," Powers said.

Gabriela Gonzales, who handles external affairs for California Resources Corporation, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to address food insecurity in the region.

"I'm feeling so hopeful and grateful that CRC is able to lend a hand. You know, there's so many food insecurities in Kern County, and the fact that we were able to do this and maybe just put a smile on one family's face, that's enough for us," Gonzales said.

First-time visitors Bernadette Mencia and Jesus Gutierrez discovered the Christmas basket program just last week and said the assistance provides significant relief during an expensive holiday season.

"You're not wasting a lot of money because everything is expensive, and if it's given for free, it's better. It's a blessing," Mencia said.

The team at 23ABC also contributed $1,000 to Golden Empire Gleaners to support their mission of addressing food insecurity in Kern County.

Powers said the organization plans to serve 100 to 150 families on Monday and another 100 to 150 families on Tuesday with the Christmas food distributions.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

