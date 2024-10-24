Golden Empire Transit receives a $117 million grant to support their upcoming projects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Golden Empire Transit received a $117 million grant from Transit & Intercity Rail Capital Program. They plan on bringing new routes to the community & reaching members all over Kern County.



Over $117 million is being invested into the region from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. State and local officials met to discuss how the funding will benefit Bakersfield and the rest of Kern County.

On Wednesday the Golden Empire Transit held a press conference to celebrate being awarded the multi-million dollar grant from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program.

Chad Edison Chief Deputy for Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program said "So here we accomplished really a transformative investment in transit here in Bakersfield. What we are getting done here is actually rare to see on a first-time application. Golden Empire Transit came up with an integrative proposal that has improved bus services, and zero-emission buses with hydrogen fuel."

Chris James the CEO of GET BUS tells me, this grant wasn't easy to apply for but because of his staff members, they pushed through and got it done for the community. James said while this grant will help public transportation in Kern county as a whole, he mentioned a few things the company plans on doing with the funds.

"There's new routes, associated with that, buses, fueling infrastructures to support those buses, a transit plaza, fair collection as well. I think personally the bus funding is real important since we are subject to a mandate to zero-emission buses." said James

The bus serves many residents in Kern County, and this grant will allow new routes to reach more community members than it does now.

Manpreet Kaur Bakersfield City Council Ward 7 said "It's been in our community, and it's something you can count on. It's so important when it's invested in, just from the city perspective people count on it. It's how people are getting to work, so were really glad we have public infrastructure."

Board members of GET Bus tell me they are excited for the upcoming projects especially.

"The hydrogen buses that's one, the downtown housing, the routes will have quicker headway, and bike shares in the grant and I'm excited about that." said Cindy Para Board Chair at Golden Empire Transit.

Para tells me this grant will move the company in the direction of benefiting the community. This grant will help with not only green air gas emissions but also reaching members in the community who weren't able to use the bus before.

Organizers tell me this project wont happen over night, but they do have a set completion year of 2029. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



