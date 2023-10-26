Got the Dot program fundraisers run by students for the first time

Video shows students planning fundraiser events and statistics on organ donation

High school students countywide are running the Got the Dot program for the first time to raise money that support their efforts to encourage people to register as an organ donor.

The Iron Lily Special Events Venue will host the Got the Dot program's annual fundraiser Grillin' and Brewin', and this year is different from the rest.

“I want to be involved with JJ’s legacy because my dad has kidney failure, and he’s part of the foundation, so I just wanted to help join and support,” Liberty High School sophomore Evan Bhone said.

Bhone’s dad is one of more than 88 thousand people waiting on a kidney donation, the most sought after organ donation across the country.

“I just want to help spread awareness about organ donation so other people that might have parents that are going through what I’m going through, they might have a better chance of getting an organ,” he said.

33 students from high schools all over Kern county like Frontier High School junior Carter Beardsley hold booths, educational seminars, and promote the cause on social media to educate people about organ donation.

“Getting the dot on your driver's license is a life saving opportunity," Beardsley said. "You never know when an opportunity could arise that you could be a donor and save someone’s life.”

Now, they will take the lead on running the program, coordinating in various committees to make their annual fundraisers happen.

“It’s important to teach them and let them lead because the last two years we did it all,” Lori Malkin, the founder of JJ's Legacy said.

Malkin believes the Got the Dot club will help teach the students leadership qualities to continue impacting the community.

“We have some really great superstars in our community that will be our leaders one day,” Malkin said.

According to the Health Resources and Services Administration, 90% of Americans support organ donation but only 60% of people are registered to donate.

That’s why the students continue to encourage others to donate.

“It just feels good having an impact on people,” Bhone said.

You can attend the annual Grillin' and Brewin' fundraiser event on November 9th at 5 p.m.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

