Government Shutdown could impact CalFresh, CalWorks benefits in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County residents who rely on CalFresh and CalWorks benefits could face disruptions if the federal government shutdown continues into November, according to the county Department of Human Services.

The county has sufficient funding to maintain these programs through October, but extended impacts remain uncertain as the shutdown enters its second week.

"In the event benefits are not available for November 2025, the California Department of Social Services will notify recipients," the Kern DHS release stated.

While benefits could face delays in disbursement, the department emphasized that this does not mean benefits are terminated or that recipients lose their eligibility. Officials advise recipients to continue submitting mandatory reporting requirements to maintain eligibility and receive benefits when available.

For residents experiencing immediate needs if benefits are impacted, Kern DHS recommends contacting the local 2-1-1 service, which is operated by CAPK in Kern County.

Pritika Ram, chief business development officer with CAPK, said the organization remains committed to helping the community despite also facing impacts from the shutdown.

"Our motto, essentially, is to allow folks to get us food as long as we have it," Ram said. "It may look a little bit different. We may have less dairy or protein, but we do have a lot of long shelf life foods, like pastas and grains, and canned foods. And so our intent is to distribute that as much as we can through our partners."

The County Administrative Office is monitoring the situation closely, according to a spokesperson.

"The County Administrative Office is closely monitoring this evolving situation and is working in close coordination with all County departments to assess risks and develop and refine contingency plans as needed," the spokesperson said in an email.

The current federal government shutdown is scheduled to become the third-longest in U.S. history on Monday. The Senate is scheduled to vote on a measure to end the shutdown on Monday afternoon.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

