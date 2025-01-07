Governor Newsom announces major progress on California High-Speed Rail Project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom stopped in Shafter Monday, making the announcement while standing where the first line of temp track for the project's railhead is set to be placed.



The completion of a 22-mile stretch of the High-Speed Rail Project is being celebrated by local and state leaders. Governor Gavin Newsom stopped in Shafter Monday, making the announcement while standing where the first line of temp track for the project's railhead is set to be placed.

Newsom joined officials from the High-Speed Rail Authority to announce that the project is set to begin laying track for the railhead, the part of the line that is necessary for the high-speed rail to conduct track and overhead contact systems work. This segment of the overall project, labeled Construction Package 4, included a 22-mile stretch between Poplar Avenue in Wasco and approximately 1 mile south of the Kern/Tulare County line.

Governor Newsom explained that after years of delays and changes to the original project, this stretch has now completed much of the permitting and planning processes to begin the next phase.

"99% of that first 119 miles is finally behind us, all the permitting, all that work, done, finally laying track, that's what I'm focused on," he said.

This milestone also highlights the 171 miles of rail under development. Governor Newsom and the High-Speed Rail Authority are looking to future developments with plans already in the process for a Bakersfield substation.

Newsom said even though the last Trump administration created roadblocks for this project, Newsom stated they have few concerns over the next four years.

"We're doing everything we can including I'll be back in Washington, DC in a few days tying up some loose ends but I'm not naive," he said.

The railhead project will begin with civil construction including preparation of ballast, rail ties, and rail, with temporary track being laid this spring.

The High Speed Rail Authority, Brightline West, and High Desert Corridor are continuing to coordinate on design and operational issues to ultimately create an interoperable system that provides a path forward for a U.S. Southwest region high-speed rail network. Once fully built and interconnected, the three high-speed rail systems will pave the way for Californians to travel from Northern California through Central Valley to Southern California, as well as to Las Vegas.

