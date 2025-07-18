Governor Newsom blocks parole for woman convicted in murder of Amanda Zubia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Governor Gavin Newsom has reversed a parole board's decision to release a woman convicted of murdering a Bakersfield teenager in 2004.

The California Board of Parole Hearings granted release to Maricruz Galaviz on April 17, but Newsom overturned that decision on Wednesday.

Galaviz was convicted for the murder of 17-year-old Amanda Zubia in Bakersfield. Court records indicate that Galaviz and others killed Zubia by beating her, burning her with cigarettes, and choking her by placing a plastic bag down her throat that was covered with insect repellent.

Bakersfield District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer expressed approval of the governor's decision.

"We were deeply disturbed by the Parole Board's decision to release a murderer whose actions were both heinous and heartless," Zimmer said. "Today marks a significant victory in our ongoing fight to ensure that Amanda Zubia receives the justice she rightfully deserves."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

