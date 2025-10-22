Governor Newsom signs several bills to create a Slavery Reparations Agency in CA

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The state of CA is paving the way to write the wrongs of slavery. Governor Newsom plans to create an agency that will be a one-stop-shop for descendants of slaves to receive their reparations.

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed several laws pushing for potential reparations for those who are descendants of slavery. Local Black leaders say this was something that was long overdue

Newsom recently signed a bill that will put together a task force to study and propose reparations for slavery in California.

Traco Matthews Chair of California Racial Equity Commission said "The beautiful thing about reparations is equalizing the playing field for people who may have faced more adversity, often for reasons that aren't their own fault. To have some of that burden of adversity taken away, I know it's going to have a transformation impact around the state but also right here in Bakersfield and Kern County."

As I reached out to multiple leaders in the community, majority of them are for the agency. They are excited to see some potential benefits for those who are descendants of slavery.

Patrick Jackson President of the Bakersfield NAACP Chapter said "I think the governor did something that no-one else has done and that's actually apologizing. Once you have that apology in affect, then next step is how do you fix what you are apologizing for. I think that's where we are currently, and I think other states will also take on that same sentiment when trying to move forward."

Members of the Black Caucus are excited for this new development and are thankful for the state apology for the discrimination and slave encampment of their people.

Matthews said "I love California and this is one of the reasons why. I believe that our state and the leadership of our state has been very courageous. There is a quote from James Baldwin that says "everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can change until it is faced."

Supporters of these bills say excited for what they are calling "The Road to Repair".

