Governor Newsom to visit Kern County to discuss jobs and economic development

Governor Gavin Newsom visited the state's first carbon capture cement company to discuss the California Jobs First Plan for the Kern County Region on Monday.

Governor Gavin Newsom visited Kern County to discuss jobs and economic development.

Newsom's visit follows his stop in Fresno where he launched the California Jobs First Economic Blueprint.

Local leaders and workers will join Newsom to highlight regional efforts.

The focus is on boosting the local economy and creating job opportunities.

The visit is part of a broader state-wide initiative to strengthen economic growth.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The California Jobs First Council is projected to bring thousands of jobs all across the region and on Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom described his plan to use millions to develop jobs at the site of the state's first carbon capture cement company.

"52 community meetings went into this plan," said Newsom. "840 people participated in this planning process, the most comprehensive economic workforce planning process in our state's history."

Speaking at the National Cement Plant in Lebec, the governor touted his job creation plan called "California Jobs First Blueprint," in partnership with diverse community groups.

One of those groups is the Kern Community College District. Spokesperson Norma Rojas-Mora says the plan has been in development for two years.

"This is going to be an economic regional plan that incorporates the voice of the community and others to help us see what the new economy of Kern County will look like over the next 20 years," said Rojas-Mora.

Proponents say part of the local plan aims to develop jobs in the clean energy sector.

"Locally, what we're looking at is growing our clean economy, looking at advanced manufacturing, looking at opportunities in ag-tech, looking at ways that we can help promote our entrepreneurs," explained Rojas-Mora.

But Newsom's political opponents are not sold on this plan. Republican congressman Vince Fong of Bakersfield issued a statement that reads, in part, quote:

"Newsom has actively restricted needed energy production, hurt the construction of energy pipelines and refinery infrastructure, prevented the flow of vital water supplies and hindered the construction of water storage infrastructure, and crushed our supply chain with mandates on trucking, rail, and warehousing."

But local community groups involved in the plan are optimistic. Through the Jobs First Blueprint, Rojas says the Kern Coalition will be working with industry partners, labor unions, and the community to understand the workforce needs and together develop a training program to meet those needs.

"This is an organic, bottom-up process that I think promotes a lot of promise and opportunity. Again, it is worker-centered and people-centered, with no one left behind," stated Newsom.

The complete plan is expected to be released early next year along with $120 million to support "ready-to-go" projects.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

