Governor signs Scrivner Act into law, requiring prosecutors to explain decisions in child sex abuse cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB 2273 — known as the Scrivner Act — into law, following public outcry over the state's handling of a case against former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner.

The bill, authored by Assemblymember Dr. Jasmeet Bains, focuses on cases involving alleged child sex abuse. It requires prosecutors to explain why they did or did not seek charges that could make a defendant eligible for mental health diversion.

In April 2024, court filings and testimony from Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood and Scrivner's son, Robert, alleged that Scrivner was under the influence of drugs and committed a sexual offense against one of his children.

Scrivner was never charged with a child sex crime. Instead, a California Department of Justice prosecutor filed three counts of child endangerment and two counts related to possession of an assault weapon.

When asked about the decision, a spokesperson for Attorney General Rob Bonta said the Department of Justice files charges it believes it can prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

In December 2025, a judge granted Scrivner mental health diversion — a program that allows some defendants to receive treatment instead of facing prosecution. If he successfully completes the program, the charges could be dismissed.

Bains said she believes justice was not served in the case.

"As a physician, if a patient gives me a list of symptoms, and I decide to just not address one of those symptoms, I'd be sued for medical negligence. How is it that there are attorneys that just decide, oh, I'm not going to bring this charge forward because they make backroom deals, with the other side to not bring that forward."

The new law makes several key changes. If the California Department of Justice investigates an elected official and finds evidence they committed certain sex crimes against minors and prosecution is appropriate, prosecutors must file charges within 30 days. Additionally, if there is evidence that an alleged crime that would prohibit someone from receiving diversion is not pursued, prosecutors must go on record explaining why they did not file those charges.

"Kern County said very strongly that this is wrong and it doesn't matter. This is not a partisan politics topic. Protecting our children, protecting minors, has nothing to do with being a Democrat or Republican. It's about doing the right thing."

Although the Scrivner Act was signed into law Tuesday, it will not take effect until Jan. 1, 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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