Governor touts progressive policies, but Kern tax roll questions industry impacts

Governor Gavin Newsom released a pre-recorded State of the State Address Tuesday morning, boasting California’s diversity and progressive policies, as well as its regulation of "Big Oil" and homelessness.

“There’s only one state in America with a dream – the California Dream," he said during his address.

However, in Kern County — locals believe Newsom’s address turned a blind eye to our rural communities and taxpayers.

“What are we doing for the families where that California dream is simply unaffordable?" said 35th District Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains.

Newsom's address didn't focus on policy insight or amendments for the year — but instead defended the state’s progressive policies, from homelessness to protecting reproductive rights, housing, and health care.

“While the causes of homelessness are indeed complex, the solution is rather simple: housing and supportive services," Newsom said.

However, Kern County Tax Association President Mike Turnipseed said in his attempts to boast about a cleaner energy grid, the governor overlooked the impact on our local economic base.

“The oil roll between 14 and now, has declined 60%," Turnipseed said. “In 2014, over 30% of the tax roll was oil, now it’s 10%.”

Turnipseed said for Kern, oil companies are not only a leading industry but make up a large piece of the tax base.

“We’re talking to a [school] district right now who wanted to do a school bond on the November ballot. Well, that district is 60% oil, which means the oil company was going to pay 60%of the bond," he said. "If that oil company were to shut down that would mean other people's bill for the school bonds would more than double."

Newsom also commended the state's EV contributions.

“They’re trying to say a clean economy is a bad economy. But we’re not asserting, we’re proving. We have six times more clean energy jobs than fossil fuel jobs in California," he said.

Bains, though, was quick to remind the governor that clean energy and oil can co-exist.

“Kern County is not big oil, Kern County is baby oil. We’re the producers," she said. "Nobody is fighting the transition. Kern County has always been at the forefront for clean and renewable energy.”

Turnipseed said when it comes to property taxes, especially for those in rural areas that rely on oil, more regulations will eventually lead to more frustration/

“I don’t know how they’re going to make it," he said.

California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson issued the following statement on Governor Gavin Newsom's State of the State letter and pre-recorded video:

"Gavin Newsom has been an absolute disaster for our state whose main accomplishment is putting us at the top of all the wrong lists while refusing to take any accountability. It's no wonder he chose the coward's way out by giving a pre-recorded message 99 days late rather than face Californians in a live address. Instead of daydreaming about the White House and scheming up new ways to take voters' rights away, make California more expensive and make our streets less safe, Newsom should take a look in the mirror and realize he and the Democrats are the cause of countless hardships for Californians throughout our state. The state of our state is struggling under Democrats’ failed one-party rule, but California Republicans will never stop fighting to turn California around."



