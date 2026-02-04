Governor's visit for High Speed Rail update draws mixed reaction

SHAFTER, Calif. (KERO) — Gov. Gavin Newsom touted economic benefits and job growth tied to California’s high-speed rail project during a visit to Kern County, as some local leaders raised concerns about community impacts and decision-making around the rail’s route.

Newsom and state rail officials said the project is entering a new phase focused on construction and employment, with more than 1,700 workers on site each day across the Central Valley. Supporters say the project will bring long-term economic benefits to the region.

“This isn’t just about transportation,” Newsom said. “It’s about jobs, growth, and revitalizing communities.”

The governor’s visit comes as California faces ongoing budget pressures and questions persist about the project’s long-term sustainability. Critics argue it remains unclear whether the massive investment will ultimately benefit working families and smaller cities along the route.

Those concerns were echoed by leaders in the City of Shafter, where the rail line is planned to pass through the middle of the city. Mayor Chad Givens said Shafter officials were excluded from recent discussions celebrating project milestones.

“They’re sitting on the outskirts of Shafter, but the city wasn’t invited to any of the conversation,” Givens said. “They’ve leapfrogged us, and a lot of what was said today is simply not true.”

Givens said the current alignment could eliminate more than 30 local businesses and negatively affect homes, tax revenue and long-term economic growth. He also criticized what he described as efforts to accelerate the eminent domain process.

“They don’t want to work with local jurisdictions — they just want to take what they need and move on,” Givens said.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority said its current proposal is designed to shorten construction timelines and reduce costs compared with a 2018 settlement agreement reached with the city.

Ian Choudri, the authority’s chief executive officer, said planning and environmental reviews are still underway and denied that any final decisions affecting Shafter have been made.

“There are no changes to Shafter at this point,” Choudri said. “We’re continuing the planning process and prioritizing construction of the first 119 miles.”

While state and county leaders described the project as a win for the Central Valley, Shafter officials said progress should not come at the expense of local input.

“Do what you said you were going to do,” Givens said. “Listen to the people. Do it right.”

High-speed rail officials said that by May or June, the area is expected to see hundreds of additional workers laying track as construction accelerates.

