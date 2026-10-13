Graffiti vandalism hits Bear Mountain Park, forcing partial closure as cleanup crews work to remove damage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Vandals struck Bear Mountain Park with graffiti, and even after crews worked to scrub away the damage, the impact remains visible. Part of the picnic table area is currently closed off.

The Bear Mountain Recreation and Parks District announced on its Facebook page Oct. 9 that the park had recently been vandalized with graffiti.

A park visitor, who gave only her first name, Maria, said she is disappointed by what happened.

"It's sad because we can't come here with our kids and have a picnic."

Maria said there are times when she has doubts about taking her 4-year-old son to the playground.

"We sometimes don't want to come. And when we do kids are asking us, what happened? Why does it look like this."

She said it is hard to explain to her young son why there are writings on the playground.

"People came to damage the park. It's hard for kids to see this, for me it's not pleasant."

Maria said she hopes more can be done to keep the park free from vandalism.

"Try to fix it because there's lots of kids in this area. There's lots of kids who want to come here and play, we want it to be safe."

The park district said maintenance crews have been working tirelessly to remove the damage. Despite the setback, the district said the community has stepped up, and it is grateful for the overwhelming support.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

