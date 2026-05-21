Grand Jury flags gaps in Bakersfield’s response to neighborhood traffic safety

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A recently released Kern County Grand Jury report is raising concerns about how Bakersfield responds to neighborhood traffic safety. The report says the city relies heavily on residents to report speeding concerns, even as traffic engineering staffing has remained nearly unchanged for more than two decades.

The Grand Jury report examines how Bakersfield handles traffic safety concerns across neighborhoods citywide.

“My first reaction is I like talking about traffic calming, and the more people talking about it, the better,” said Bob Smith, councilman for Ward 4.

The report found that the city largely depends on resident complaints to identify speeding problems, rather than routinely reviewing traffic patterns across Bakersfield neighborhoods.

“Traffic calming tools are relatively new. Yes, you can always use more people, but we’re doing a lot more than we did before. I’ve been on the council for 12 years, and when I first started there really wasn’t traffic calming — now we’re doing a lot more of it.” Smith said.

Traffic calming refers to steps taken to reduce vehicle speeds — such as speed humps, roundabouts, warning signs, and other roadway modifications. But some residents say those steps aren’t enough. Neighbors near Harris Road and Summer Springs Drive cite a recent crash that claimed three lives as proof of why they’ve long urged officials to add more safety measures in the area.

Evelyn Delgado is a Bakersfield resident, and she says, “One of our neighbors tried to get the city to see if we could get speed bumps or something like that, and they said no because it was an endangerment. I don’t know what could be more dangerous when we’ve already lost lives.”

Amanda BlueMel is also a Bakersfield resident, and she says, “I would either like to see a stoplight, which I’ve asked for many times, or at least flashing lights. We only have two 45-mile-an-hour signs out there, and we need more.”

The report also revealed that Bakersfield’s traffic engineering staff hasn’t grown in over two decades — even as the city’s population has surged.

“The department hasn’t grown, but maybe it hasn’t needed to grow. Back in the early 2000s, we had a huge boom — we were building thousands of homes a year. We don’t have nearly that kind of growth now.” Smith said

The Grand Jury is urging the city to review its staffing levels, strengthen coordination between departments, and create a simpler online system for residents to report traffic concerns.

Councilman Smith says officials need time to analyze the report and its recommendations before deciding on any changes. But for many residents, the bigger question is whether neighborhood traffic problems are being resolved fast enough.

If you have concerns about traffic safety in your neighborhood, you can reach out to the City of Bakersfield Public Works Department or contact your local councilmember.

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