Grand Jury report outlines staffing shortages with in Child Protective Services

A recent report from the Kern County Grand Jury is raising concerns about the struggles Child Protective Services is facing right now, such as not having enough staff and being overwhelmed with cases. Officials are now calling for immediate changes in hopes of providing a solution.

The April 22 grand jury report details accomplishments from Kern County Child Protective Services such as being able to provide transparency, respect, and accountability to the community.

However, it also stated concerns within the department. Ranging from things like unfair wages, staffing shortages, and an overflow of caseloads.

According to its findings, "Staff shortages create higher caseloads per staff member, which hinders supervisors' ability to perform thorough reviews, possibly impacting consistency

and performance monitoring."

The grand jury found that family referrals received increased 6% from the previous year.

To combat this, the grand jury is requiring CPS to work with Kern County Human Resources to set up job fairs by July 31, 2025.

As well as working with the Kern County Board of Supervisors to conduct a salary

survey by May 31, 2025, to determine if salaries and benefits of CPS social

workers are competitive.

A statement given to 23ABC by the Kern County Department of Human Services reads,

“The Department acknowledges the receipt of the Grand Jury’s report and appreciates the time and effort invested by its members. We are reviewing the contents of the report in greater detail and a response from the Department regarding the report will be forthcoming in accordance with the statutory guidelines.”

With these findings and recommendations, it’s now up to county officials and partnering agencies to implement these solutions.

