Great American Antiques full of hidden treasures looking for a new home

Great American Antiques, located on 19th Street in Downtown Bakersfield, is set to close by the end of the year. However before they do so, they're hoping to clean house, including a stockpile of 1966 Buck Owens Guitar Method records.

Amid the classic record players and vintage posters spread throughout Great American Antiques, music fills the hometown staple. As you make your way into the basement though, and the music fades, you’ll find yourself taking a stroll back in time.

"We were cleaning out what I call the cave, it’s downstairs and it’s not accessible to anyone else," said Vonda Peralez, co-owner of Great American Antiques. "Behind a bunch of old Christmas ornaments we found a bunch of old Buck Owens Guitar Method."

After the previous owner Scott Grey passed away last year, Peralez and her husband Rick took over Great American Antiques and bought all it’s inventory, including a stockpile of Buck Owen’s 1966 Guitar Method records.

“I think people forgot about them because we had a big rush of them, people were always in asking about them," Peralez said.

For a while there, the records sat in the basement. Then all of a sudden, Peralez said, people came in asking about them. It was thanks to a Facebook post that spurred attention to the records. Before Peralez knew it they were selling dozens a day, though she said that may have been due to her husband's unexpected pricing.

“Yea he was selling them 20 for 20 bucks," she said, a look of astonishment on her face. "I was like no no no, Buck is worth more than a buck.”

Even with the price increase to $10 a record, they’re glad to see people coming in and cleaning out their supply, especially given their current circumstance.

“Unfortunately we are closing the store, we were supposed to close in August but if you’ve been in here you’ve seen how much stuff we have, now the new closing date is hopefully December 1st, its a lot of work," she said.

The store will soon bid farewell to it’s hometown. That is, if it can clear out it’s inventory.

“We are looking for charities that can take large items" Peralez said. "Slowly trying to get rid of stuff, everything it pretty much negotiable.”

Peralez said it’s been an interesting journey for them, and while she and her husband have plenty to look forward to.. they’ll miss their little piece of history and they’re grateful for the memories that came with it.

“It was a fun thing, our son is here with us, we’ve made lots of good friends, great customers.”

So if you’re an antiques enthusiast or wanting to learn how play guitar like the great Buck Owens, make sure you head to Great American Antiques sooner rather than later.

