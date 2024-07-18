Greater Bakersfield Chamber held annual State of the City

New infrastructure coming to the city of Bakersfield.

More beds being provided for the homelessness to clean up the streets.

Road projects in the city are up to 50% finished.

The State of the City is a yearly convention where all the businesses in the county come together to discuss their plans. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. This year the community is focusing on growth and officials even say the future of California is moving to the Central Valley and Bakersfield.

Officials tell me the community is constantly growing and the city plans on bringing more infrastructure and apartments to accommodate it.

In 2010, the population was 348,000. As of Jan 1st, the population has topped 411,000.

City Manager Christian Clegg says "Switching gears to that economic development side. We are excited to announce several new developments that are coming, from shopping centers and retail centers. They are going to bring jobs and amenities. We confirmed here today that we will be getting Whole Foods in Bakersfield!"

Alongside upgrading the city, the main topic was homelessness. The City has recently opened 2 new homeless shelters and plans to distribute 150 beds throughout all their shelters.

"As the major identified homelessness is our community's number one issue. I manage the Brundage Lane Navigation Center(BLNC), and we are on the verge of a 50-bed expansion at our shelter to accommodate the increasing problem." stated Theo Dues Regional Director for Mercy House

The city says they hear your concerns, on upgrading the roads. Thanks to an 82-million dollar roads project grant, leaders say they're 50% done with it.

Christian Clegg City Manger said "Sorry for all the construction, but people wanted better roads. They are getting better roads, we are repaving throughout the city. We are doing complete streets with new sidewalks and looking at street lighting."

The city of Bakersfield wants the city to know that they hear their request, & their motto has been "We won't quit". For more information, please visit bakersfieldcity.us. For 23 ABC Im Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter

