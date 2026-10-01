Greek Food Festival returns Oct. 9 with new self-guided cultural tour

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Greek Food Festival returns Oct. 9, bringing new dishes and new experiences, including a self-guided tour that gives visitors a chance to explore Greek culture and tradition at their own pace.

Elaine Theodore Solin, St. George Parish president, said guests can expect an immersive look into Greek culture and tradition through the tour experience.

"We will have a poster, which will explain and describe each of the saints, and when their day is celebrated as far as the feast day. And there will be a poster on the right side as well."

The parish has offered tours in the past, but this year organizers decided to introduce a self-guided option.

"Just allows for flexibility. We're not on a schedule. There aren't tours that you'd have to be at a certain time. We're just allowing it the whole time that the festival is going on."

"It just allows you to just learn more about it, too, by having sections of it that will be informational for you. And we will also have a pamphlet that will be able to hand out as well."

Theodore Solin said volunteers have been working on the tour since last year, given the volume of information involved.

"So, it does take time and trying to get it all together and making sure we have the correct information. It's been a good year."

Guests are asked to leave food and drinks outside before beginning the self-guided tour.

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