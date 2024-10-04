Greek Orthodox Church celebrates 100th Year and 50th festival in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bakersfield marks significant milestones.



St. George Greek Orthodox Church is celebrating its 100th year.

The church is also celebrating the 50th year of its festival.

Greek immigrants settled in Bakersfield in the late 1800s.

The church is hosting a Greek food festival to raise funds.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

In 1924, the St. George Orthodox Church found a home here in Bakersfield. Now in 2024 they are preparing for their 100th year celebration.

In the late 1800s Greek immigrants traveled to America. In 1924 they found a home here in Bakersfield off of Truxon Ave. In 1932 the parishioners grew their hall, and in 1947 marked the completion of the existing church.

Irene Sinopole, atteneds St George Greek Orthodox Church, and she says, "Most of the Greeks that settled were in Tehachapi, Delano, and Taft, but the largest number of them were in Bakersfield. When there were enough Greeks they built a church."

However, the Hellenic community has been here for longer than 100 years.

Teddy Budy, also attends St. George Greek Orthodox Church, and he says, "Greeks have been here for quite some time before that, a lot of them worked in the railroads and some had shops and stores here."

This church is said to be the precursor for the Saint Sophia Cathedral in Los Angeles. The artist for the Iconostasis was also the artistic director for Fox Theater. Not only is this church historic and beautiful, but churchgoers say there is much more to it than that.

"How could I describe it, it's like a rock, it's like a rock that is a solid piece of knowledge and faith that doesn't change." Irene Sinopole said.

The church is having a Greek food festival to raise funds for their church. The 50th festival of the 100th year celebration is happening on October 11,12, and 13th. At the St George Orthodox Church.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

