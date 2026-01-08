Greenacres residents reject $19 annual tax hike, 75 street lights could go dark

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Residents in Green Acres neighborhoods along Rosedale Highway rejected a $19 annual tax increase that would have kept all their street lights operational, forcing the county to consider turning off approximately 75 lights in the coming weeks.

The ballot measure failed after only 23% of residents responded, with 236 voting against the increase and 166 in favor, Public Works announced at Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting.

County Service Area 30, which covers neighborhoods north and south of Rosedale Highway between Allen and Calloway, currently faces a budget shortfall for street lighting services. In fiscal year 2023-24, the area generated about $50,000 in revenue, but incurred $66,000 in expenses, according to Public Works staff.

The county originally installed street lights at the community's request and built the $28 annual fee into residents' property tax bills. However, that amount no longer covers operational costs.

"We've been borrowing money from other sources for a couple of years, and it's just come to a point where we can't sustain the level of service that we're at," Public Works Director Joshua Champlin said.

Out of 1,758 ballots mailed to residents in November, the department received 402 responses.

Pat VeVea, a resident who supported the increase, expressed disappointment with the results.

"It makes our property value worth more when you've got streetlights, it makes crime lower," VeVea said. "There's just so much to think about it, that I'm just extremely disappointed."

VeVea said she would still support the measure if proposed again, calling it a small cost for safety.

The county must now determine which 75 street lights will be turned off in these neighborhoods. Unlike cities, Kern County does not automatically provide services like street lighting and street sweeping unless specifically requested by communities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

