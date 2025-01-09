Greenfield Eagles Make School & District History in the State Championships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Greenfield's 8th grade flag football team won their first state championships in school and district history. The Eagles faced the Huntington Foxes defeating them with a score of 12-0.



Greenfield held their first pep rally in a few years celebrating their state championships.

The Division A State Championship game was played on December 15, 2024 in Downey, CA.

Greenfield plans to return to the state championships.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Greenfield Middle School is highlighted all their student athletes and congratulated their state champions. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Their 8th grade flag football team made district history becoming the first to win the state championships.

The Eagles faced the Huntington Middle School Foxes in the state championships in Downey. Players tell me it was a journey getting there, and they are ecstatic they made school history. Finishing the game not being scored on winning with a final score of 12-0.

Sebastian Perez Receiver said "We've always been known as a ghetto school. Going out there and proving to the district that were capable of being great. It was an accomplishment!"

After losing the second tournament the Eagles were doubtful, but that didn't stop their drive. Coach Thomas promised his players this wasn't the end of the road.

"I felt like I owed it to those boys. I told them the next one is on me, the next one we get is a first-place trophy. To hold my end of the bargain and show that I believed in them from get go and had the upmost confidence. To see it come to fruition it's amazing no one can take that from us." said Domonique Thomas Head Coach for the 8th Grade Flag Football.

Players were nervous going into the state championships, but as the time came to lace up. They turned on the pressure!

Jayden Darling Quarterback said "It feels good to get our names out there. I'm thankful for my team, and what we accomplished! At first, we were nervous. We thought we were going to lose because we were watching them play the day before we played them, and they looked good. We just went out there and played ball!"

Greenfield plans on heading back to the championships with their 6th and 7th grade teams. Keeping the championships coming to the middle school.

"6th grade they did their thing they won 1st place in all their tournaments, and then they placed 4th in state. 7th grade division they won second place, in both mid-season and end of the season tournaments." said Coach Thomas

Coach Thomas tells me this is only the start and he's excited to see what next year brings. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



