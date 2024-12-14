BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Eagles have had an historic season as they head to the state championships. For the first time in school history, they have multiple grade levels entering the games & competing for the gold.



Greenfield's 6th grade team scored 250 points in the season while their competitors couldn't score a single point on them.

The Eagles play December 14th and if they win that game they head to the championships on the 15th.

If Greenfield wins this will be their first state championship for flag football.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Greenfield Middle School is heading to the state championships for flag football. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. For the first time in its history the middle school has all multiple of their teams entering the championships.

Greenfield Middle School has been on a search to make their name known in the community. Now they are sending two of their classes 6th, 7th, and 8th to the state championships for flag football.

Domonique Thomas Head Coach for 8th grade team said "This year we were able to place 1st, 2nd, & 2nd. Which is really good because, a few years ago greenfield wasn't getting any trophies in any sports. Now to see everyone contending for a championship, everyone is kind of buying in. We're changing the culture around here, and were becoming more of contenders."

Their 6th grade team score over 200 points this season, and no team in their conference was able to score a single point on them.

Tito Bean 6th Grade Wide Receiver said "They called trip teams. I was running, he threw the ball up and I caught it with one hand and scored in the game. The ending score to that game was 54-0."

Each team will get a chance to play in their division game, the 6th/7th graders will play both games in Downey. The 8th grade team will play in Cerritos, if they win they will go to Downey for the championships.

I asked Angelo Sanchez one of the 8th grade wide receivers how does it feel to make history for your school. He said "Exciting, like just makes me happy. I'm ready to get our names out there and win our first state championships."

Greenfield's 8th grade quarterback played all three years, and this will be his final game. He spoke about what he learned over the years getting ready for the championships.

"6th I learned that Its alright to lose a game and its alright to do bad. You know your worth and you know the next game you can come back stronger. 7th grade I learned not to get mad at my teammates and to control my anger." said Marcos Partida 8th Grade Quarterback

Coach Thomas tells me their after school program has impacted their students in a positive light. Especially since the district is often thought of as a lower socioeconomic district.

"Being a teacher helps because I get to see them on campus, so if its something going on teachers can let me know about it. I make sure I let them know when they step foot on this campus, were here to win." said Thomas

Each team will participate on Saturday, and if they win Saturdays game. They will go on to Sundays Championship game. For 23 ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

