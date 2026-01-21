Greenfield School District puts their students mental health needs first

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Greenfield School District is making a powerful promise — to not only deliver an outstanding education, but to protect the emotional well-being of every student. In a groundbreaking move, the district is opening 11 mental health clinics, creating safe, judgment-free spaces where students can speak, be heard, and find the support they need to thrive.

Crescent Elementary is making history as the first school in the district to complete its wellness center — a safe haven for their students' mind and emotion. Open throughout the school day, this calming space will be ready whenever teachers see a student in need, or when a child simply needs a moment to breathe, reset, and return stronger

Heather Richter Director of Behavioral Health said "Students have a lot of feelings and emotions. Some come to school not ready to learn, until those issues and concerns are addressed. The wellness center will be a place where students can go to deal with those big emotions. Students will be able to learn skills to handle their emotions and trusted adults to help support them."

Students can deal with issues at home and when they arrive at school it affects their learning capabilities. Students will get an average of 10 minutes and more if needed, to process their emotions and return to class.

Hannah Covey Third Grader at Crescent Elementary said "I think this facility will be helpful for students, because students like me sometimes get frustrated or sad. When that happens we need somewhere to calm down, and sometimes we can't calm down in the classroom. This safe space will be where they can find support."

The children will be given three different ways to access the wellness center. Teachers can recognize if they notice a student is struggling. Students can initiate, if they've realized they've had a rough morning and need somewhere to reset. The final way is if the district and staff recognized the student is struggling at home with a divorce or other issues, they too can recommend they see a counselor.

Sarah Covey Parent and Intervention Teacher for Crescent Elementary said "There is going to be a lot less interruption during instruction. It will also promote a collaboration between the student and the teacher helping them build trust between each other. The student is going to know, their teacher cares about them and that their feelings are important.

The District plans to open the remaining clinics throughout the year. Providing a safe space for all their students in Greenfield.



