Greenfield teacher's clothing bank finds new home in Bakersfield

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

One local teacher is making a big difference in her community. Mrs. Susan Holloway is leaving her mark on the Greenfield Union School District.

The Greenfield Union School District is on the south side of Bakersfield, which is an under-served area. They say a lot of their families live under the poverty line. Mrs. Susan Holloway is a 6th grade teacher at McKee Middle School and has been teaching for 32 years. During her time teaching, she's noticed something students were missing.

Mrs. Holloway, says, "I would see that need of basic necessities as not having a coat, or shoes, clean clothes, and so forth."

So she decided to start the McKee Clothing Bank.

"I love teaching; it is my job, I absolutely love it. But the clothing bank is a calling. I felt like I needed to do something. I couldn't turn away from a student that needed basic stuff." She said.

Mrs. Holloway has reached the end of her teaching career and plans to retire at the end of the school year. However, the school district wants to carry on her legacy and labor of love.

Crystal Nelson, is the Public Informations officer at Greenfield Union School District and she says, "We are opening up a 1400 sq ft clothing bank that's going to continue for all the people in our community to be able to come, whatever it is their children may need."

Besides students, the clothing bank also serves their families. As for Mrs. Holloway, she says the school district may have a hard time keeping her away from the clothing bank. "It's so dear to me and it was really hard for me to retire and let it go. I hung on for a while because I wanted to make sure it was in good hands... and I was reassured." She said.

The school district wants their community to know the clothing bank is still open, but the new building won't be open until the first quarter of 2025.

The Greenfield Union School District is always accepting donations. You can donate at 5400 Monitor Rd,

or call (661) 837-3720.

