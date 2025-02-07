Greenfield Union School District takes a stand for undocumented students with new resolution

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Greenfield Union School district (GUSD) adopted a special resolution aimed at supporting its most vulnerable students.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With the new administration promising mass deportations, school districts in Kern County are showing their support to families. Here at the Greenfield Union School District (GUSD), the Board of Trustees passed a resolution promising students and families a safe haven for quality learning.

"Undocumented communities are not the villains in any of the drama that we see going on nationally," said GUSD Board Member Hortencia Cabral. "They are amongst the most resilient, hardworking, and least protected individuals in this country.

Cabral is referring to undocumented students in the GUSD. Cabral is a district board member and she's the one who introduced the resolution.

With 86% of GUSD students identifying as Hispanic or Latino, the document states that the district aims to provide a "safe haven" by being culturally responsive to students, families, and staff.

The resolution also states that the district will protect student records and files from outside agencies. Additionally, the district will act in compliance with the ICE immigration policy from 2011 that prohibits immigration enforcement at district facilities without a warrant or court order.

"Our kids aren't criminals—students wanting a better education, they're not criminals—they're not the ones they claim they're looking for, but unfortunately, because of the stigma against our immigrant community, they become the targets," said Community Leader Manuel Ramirez.

Ramirez with Kern County Young Democrat Leaders says he was present at the board meeting on Wednesday to speak in favor of the resolution.

Recent developments have put immigrant communities on high alert. Just last month Border Patrol agents descended on Kern County, detained, and arrested dozens of people.

Then, the Trump administration declared that ICE immigration agents could enter schools, churches, hospitals, and courts to arrest people. All this has a direct impact on families and schools in Kern County.

"They're afraid to send their kids to school so hearing that school districts like this are making resolutions to protect their students, puts them at ease and lets them know that kids can continue to get their education without any worry," said Ramirez.

Ramirez encourages other districts in the county to also stand by families during these difficult times.

