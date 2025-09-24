Grimmway Farms Faces Court Ruling on Disability Discrimination

The carrots that end up on tables across America come from workers who say they’ve faced harassment and unfair treatment for years.

Grimmway Farms now finds itself at the center of allegations of workplace injustice.

In September of 2021, the California Civil Rights Department — formally known as the Department of Fair Employment and Housing — filed a lawsuit against Grimmway, claiming the company discriminated against disabled employees by placing them on unpaid leave instead of providing accommodations.

Director of the CRD Kevin Kish says based on a court ruling from September 22, 2025, the court found that Grimmway discriminated against disabled employees by automatically placing 96% of workers in the Interactive Process Section on unpaid leave without individual assessment.

“This decision that came out yesterday said yeah, there is a violation. We’re finding it even before trial that there’s a violation of the rights of these workers when they are placed automatically into unpaid leave,” Kish said.

The lawsuit also alleged retaliation against employees who asked for help, mishandling of harassment complaints, and failure to prevent discrimination.

Grimmway is considered the largest carrot producer in the country, employing thousands.

At the time, CRD asked the courts to stop discriminatory practices, pay damages, impose punitive damages, bring in proper training, and cover legal fees.

Following the latest ruling, the court not only found discriminatory practices at Grimmway, but also that workers were placed directly on unpaid leave instead of being given alternative options.

The court also found Grimmway inconsistent in giving disabled employees priority for open jobs, a step required under the law to help them stay employed.

Reaching out to Grimmway Farms for comment, they tell 23ABC in part quote,

“We firmly disagree with CRD’s characterizations of the court’s pre-trial decisions...The allegations do not reflect the principles or values that guide our company, and we will respectfully see the matter through trial and the proper legal process. Because this remains ongoing litigation, we will not be offering further comment at this time.”

As this lawsuit continues to move through the courts, we’ll continue to keep you updated on the future of farmworker rights.

