Grimmway Farms interns give back through volunteer work at CSUB's Edible Garden

Interns from Grimmway Farms are putting their agricultural skills to work while giving back to the community through volunteer efforts at California State University, Bakersfield's Edible Garden.

The group of interns spent the morning removing weeds and tending to the garden as part of the company's weekly volunteer events.

"Today we're volunteering with at the edible garden, and right now we're mainly working on taking out the weeds," said Esmeralda Avalos, a Grimmway intern.

Avalos, who was raised in East Bakersfield, said growing up surrounded by fields inspired her career choice—from joining FFA in high school to now interning in Grimmway's agriculture department.

The internship program offers students opportunities to explore various departments within the company to find their best fit.

Ricardo Vera, who grew up in Arvin, started working with the company at the age of 14 as a summer helper and has since gained experience across multiple areas of the business.

"You kind of have the opportunity to go into multiple different departments and aspects of the business, so I have touched basis with things like data analytics, accounting is what I went under, and also a little bit into finance, and even going into production," Vera said.

Whether their roles require them to work in the field, office, or facility, interns participate in weekly volunteer events like the one at CSUB's Edible Garden.

"I think it's so important, especially working at a produce company, to go in the fields and see how it's growing, especially being in sales, I need to know, you know, how everything is made that I am selling," said Alice Iturriria, another intern with the program.

According to Grimmway, these programs are designed to create opportunities specifically for local students.

"We really believe in giving back to our community, and a part of that is giving back and offering opportunities to the students who are here in Kern County," said Kaelyn Peterson, Director of Strategic Communications and Engagement.

While the summer internship program is already underway, Grimmway Farms will offer additional opportunities in the fall.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

