GrindHaus hosting fundraiser for a student who injured himself in rodeo accident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Ryder Redfeairn a 15 year old student athlete who comes from a rodeo influenced family. He was participating in his event, and injured himself to where he is bed ridden at UCLA Hospital. @ericjdockery



A gym based in Bakersfield host an event to give back to the family who's son was injured in the accident.

Participants will complete a group workout, enjoy vendors and can enter a raffle.

Adults raffle consist of: Firearm/fun safe combo along with gift baskets. Kids raffle consist of: Brand new PS5 and new NCAA Football game.

I'm Eric J Dockery, your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. GrindHaus is hosting a heavy-lifting event on Saturday for a local teenager facing a big challenge in his life.Ryder is a 15-year-old athlete who was severely injured in a rodeo accident, and his gym family wants to help lift him back up.

Organizers say Ryder was with GrindHaus for about a year. Training with Blake Burnard during the off-season, but in a split second that all changed.

Blake Burnard said "Putting another family's needs before ours, That's what we believe here at Grindhaus. It's baked into our culture, so when there is a need it's not should we do it, it's a Yes here I am!"

Both coaches stressed the impact that Ryder's presence had at the facility.

"The biggest thing I would say about Ryder is he's a people person. He never met anyone he wasn't friends with. He is the main reason I have the group, that I still have right now. It's because he started it, he was the first one that was in it. He was an instrumental part in carrying high energy and bringing an intent to train every day." said Ryders Coach Sam Ybarra.

The students tell me that this gym motivates them to want to get better in their sports and life.

Lexi Tyson said "We do a lot of strength training, we have a lot of agility for sports."

"I like the environment that's here it's not like a regular gym where you're just there by yourself. You can have headphones on or whatever. Here you can talk to people, can be social, it's music playing, you have nice coaches and all that and you get to work hard." said Mason Cox.

And it's that bond that is driving the Lift a Thon this weekend, to raise funds to support Ryder and his family. There will be raffle prizes, gift baskets, and even a new PlayStation 5 to be given away.

This event will be held on Saturday, August 3rd and registration starts at 8:30. For 23 ABC im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

