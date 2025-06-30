BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Groundbreaking for new cultural center, honoring local civil rights icon

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Dolores Huerta Foundation broke ground on Saturday on what is being called a landmark, multi-million-dollar facility that will serve as a home for grassroots organizing, civic education, and cultural preservation.

The first of its kind in the Central Valley, the Dolores Huerta Peace and Justice Cultural Center will honor the contributions of farm workers and immigrants at a time when many people say they are under attack. Several hundred people turned out for the event on 21st Street downtown, the future site of the center.

Dolores Huerta tells supporters that the future lies in the education of young people who will lead others, rooted in equity, solidarity, and collective power.

"We really want to make it the best possible place for the people who live here, so that they can have the opportunities that everyone else has. However, we know that that can only happen when people work," said Dolores Huerta.

"To make that equity and that equality happen for them, and this is what this is all about. And so many people, particularly in this day and age where we are being challenged daily, we want to remind people of who we are and how much we have given and how much more we have to give," said Emilio Huerta, general counsel for the Foundation.

Construction is scheduled to begin in July, with the doors officially opening to the public in January of 2027.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

