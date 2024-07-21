Growing local produce and educational opportunities in Kern

Agriculture is for everyone– that's what the Kern County Young Farmers and Ranchers said at their local fundraiser.

Kern County Young Farmers and Ranchers hosts their ninth annual charity farmers market, with funds going toward educating the next generation of growers.

The Farmers Market took place on July 20, 2024 from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. in front of Chuy’s Mesquite Grill.

Kern County Young Farmers and Rancherscoordinates multiple fundraising events each year. Details are available on their website.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Kern County Young Farmers and Ranchers group is enjoying the fruits of their labor as it supports the community.

Their ninth annual farmers market raises money toward educating future generations of growers.

Christine Johnson, the Kern Young Farmers and Ranchers chair, said their program advocates and educates on the importance of agriculture in the community.

“No matter how far you think you’re removed from the food source here in Kern county, we’re very, very close to our food sources,” said Johnson.

All products sold at the farmers market goes toward supporting the next generation of growers.

“Every year, we pick a local community garden,” said Johnson. “So we choose, we look at some different schools around in the area because we want the money to go back to the community. So this year we’ve chosen the school Country Christian.”

All products sold at the market were donated by local farmers.

“What’s so special about the people who we did have these produce donations from is a lot of them are local families who have been in the industry for years,” said Christine Etcheverry, the Farmers Market chair for Kern Young Farmers and Ranchers.

She says some of the donors included Pandol Brothers, Sunview Vineyards, Bolthouse Farms, Cal-Organic, and Varsity Onions.

Not only do funds raised at the farmers market go toward boosting education for kids, but also providing an opportunity for students to continue to grow.

“Some of the funds will go towards scholarships that we will award agriculture students in the community wanting to pursue a future in agriculture,” said Etcheverry.

The Kern Young Farmers and Ranchers is currently in the process of selecting this year’s scholarship recipients, who will be awarded at the Kern County Fair.

“It’s something that we try to focus on– teaching agriculture to the next generation and to communities that may not have an opportunity without our help,” said Cory Camp, a member of the Kern Young Farmers and Ranchers.

Camp said he’s been surrounded by agriculture his whole life, and continues his career in agriculture.

Now, he passes on the knowledge to those in the community.

“Just being around agriculture, enjoying and knowing how important it is so that we can all help feed the world,” said Camp.

Kern Young Farmers and Ranchers hopes to raise $7,000 through their farmers market, passing the torch to kids in the community.

“That’s why we reach out to local school gardens,” said Johnson. “Because we wanna have the younger students, the next generation to bring them up to continue the legacy of agriculture.”

Kern Young Farmers and Ranchers hosts multiple events throughout the year, benefiting the community. Additional details on those events are available on their website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

