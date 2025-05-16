Guarantee Shoe Center donates more than 110,000 pairs of shoes and counting

DOWNTOWN BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If you’re in ‘Spring cleaning’ mode looking to get rid of some shoes, you may be able to donate them to someone in need. A local shoe store collects more than 110,000 pairs of shoes and counting.



“Walk a mile in my shoes”– this common phrase may have its own meaning, but you can actually give those in need an opportunity to walk in your shoes.

Collecting more than 100,000 pairs of donated shoes over the years, Guarantee Shoe Center is ‘stepping up’ for the homeless community.

The Guarantee Shoe Center off of 21st and Chester Avenue collects usable shoes year round.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rosco Rolnick is the third generation owner and president of Guarantee Shoe Center in Downtown Bakersfield.

The store opened up shop nearly 72 years ago.

“My grandfather always said, don’t be just a taker,” said Rolnick. “Give back to the community. This is my way of giving back to the community.”

As the company grew over time, Rolnick shares that they not only run on community support, but passion and a need to help out.

“Last year we topped 111,000 pairs of shows that we’ve been able to donate to the homeless center,” said Rolnick. “And they disperse them amongst the navigation centers, the other homeless centers… and several other people that are in need.”

For the past 33 years, Guarantee Shoe Center takes in pre-loved shoes from the community, donating pairs to the Open Door Network, who then gives those shoes out to those in need.

“This is definitely life changing,” said Rolnick. “When a kid goes to school, the bus picks him up at the homeless center of the navigation, wherever. The kids know where they’re living, they know the bus is dropping them off and they really don’t have a home or a stable life like other kids do. So here… they have a decent pair of shoes and clothing that they can go to school with.”

Each donation gives both the shoes and their new owner a new life– whether it's helping a student fit in at school or helping someone land a job.

Rolnick said, “Just the other day, we were able to donate some boots to a church. And they said the following morning, a gentleman came in… he said, ‘Do you have a pair of workboots? I went and took a test, and I passed it. They said, if you have a pair of boots.’ And I told him I did. I lied to him, but he says, if I don’t have a pair of boots, I don’t get the job. He got a pair of boots, he was able to get that job and now he’s gainfully employed.”

Rolnick says this is all made possible with the community’s support.

“It’s not a single person, it’s a village. It’s a community. This is a community effort. We wouldn’t be hitting these numbers if it wasn’t for the community,” said Rolnick.

The program helps those in need get back on the right track.

The Guarantee Shoe Center off of 21st and Chester Avenue collects usable shoes year round.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

