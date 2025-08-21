H Street to Cesar Chavez? Not everyone agrees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One business owner along H Street says he hopes the name doesn’t change to Cesar Chavez Boulevard. He says the change could be not only inconvenient, but also costly for him and other businesses on the street.

Along H Street, there are dozens of businesses — and with the possibility of the city renaming it to Cesar Chavez Boulevard, not everyone is excited about the potential change.

Wayne Moule is a local business owner at Northwest Metrology. He’s been at this location on H Street for 30 years — and says it’s not just about changing an address. "Now, with the name change — because it’s coded into our software — we can’t change that. We have to pay to have it redone for a second time, and that’s not right. And that’s just one thing.

Talking to a lot of the businesses here on H Street, they have no notice of what’s going on.”

Moule says the name change could be a financial burden — not just for him, but for other business owners and residents as well. “This is wrong for the residents. A lot of them don’t have that kind of money to spare — and we don’t either.

We’re looking at fifty to a hundred thousand dollars. I won’t do that. If the city wants to pay for it, give me a grant.”

However, Vice Mayor Manpreet Kaur says funds should be available to help impacted businesses. “My goal also is to make sure that we have funds available to support small businesses that would need help making that transition.” She said.

One local pastor, Angelo Friazer, has started a petition in support of those who believe the renaming of H Street is unfair. “This is not a good use of city money — or causing businesses that are already strapped to spend more money.” She said.

Cesar Chavez is an iconic figure who fought for the rights of farmworkers to unionize — and that fight began right here in Kern County in the 1960s.

The city sent us a statement “The topic of H Street’s potential name change will receive significant analysis in coming months, and the city will actively seek community input throughout the process. Following analysis and community engagement, the city will then submit an application to the Planning Commission for consideration."

Moule adds that he’s not against honoring Cesar Chavez — he just believes H Street is the wrong street to rename.

The petition signing will be on Thursday, August 21st, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1501 Truxtun Avenue.

