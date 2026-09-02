Hageman Road construction project launches in Bakersfield, raising concerns from businesses and residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Construction crews launched a major roadwork project on Hageman Road Monday at 7 a.m., with work scheduled to continue daily until 7 p.m. through the end of September, according to the City of Bakersfield.

Businesses lining Hageman Road, like Slice of Italy, say they are beginning to see a shift in customers.

Karleigh Ervin, a waitress at the restaurant, said:

"I just talked to them about it and they were saying they were struggling to get here so that is a little worrying because it's only the first day."

Other neighboring restaurants spoke off camera and said they wish the city would make a clearer announcement informing them of the planned roadwork ahead of time.

Residents like Tina DiStefano are raising concerns about traffic congestion and safety.

"It just gets frustrating because there's so much traffic and so many people," DiStefano said.

DiStefano says she feels especially bad for families.

"So many parents are dropping off their kids at school and it slows down traffic a lot," DiStefano said.

Other residents, like Brent Andrews, acknowledge the disruption but say the long-anticipated construction was inevitable.

"It's definitely needed to be done," Andrews said.

The city says it wants to thank the community for their patience and is cautioning residents to be aware of unannounced delays in construction if unexpected weather occurs.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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