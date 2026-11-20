BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Wednesday, Democrats in the House of Representatives voted to nominate Hakeem Jeffries, a congressman from New York, to lead as the Speaker of the House. If elected, he would be the first Black man to serve in that position.

Local Black leaders in Bakersfield called it a historic moment. They said that his nomination shows young Black Americans that the highest levels of leadership are attainable.

They also said this moment was built on generations of sacrifice and a long fight for equal rights and representation.

And with history comes responsibility: leading for all Americans, including families struggling with the cost of gas, groceries and housing.

Jeffries said lowering the cost of living is among his priorities, saying on Wednesday, "our message to the American people who are struggling in this failed economy is a simple one: we hear you, we see you, we feel you, and house democrats are committed to making life better for you."

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