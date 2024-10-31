HALLOWEEN SAFETY: Local law enforcement reminds the community on ways to stay safe this Halloween

There are many ways to celebrate Halloween. For some kids, it’s trick or treating. For some adults, it’s hitting the bars.

If you plan on celebrating with ‘spirits’ this Halloween, the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff's Office says how to do so safely.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It won't be long until neighborhoods fill with trick or treaters, and house parties fill the streets of Bakersfield for Halloween.

With the Halloween excitement, Crime Prevention Specialist Roman Garza with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office reminds adults not to take it too easy.

“I get it, you wanna go out, you wanna have some fun, you wanna relax and unwind with friends,” said Garza, “But it's just important to remember that, especially again this time of year with an increase in traffic collisions, you wanna make sure you’re responsible. You wanna make sure if you’re gonna be drinking, you get a designated driver.”

“Drinking and driving, injury, crashes and fatalities are 100% preventable. They should never happen,” said Traffic Commander Joseph Galland with the Bakersfield Police Department.

He says drivers also need to look out for trick or treaters.

“I understand your kid wants to dress up as a ninja in all black. That’s great. And if that’s what his or her costume is, then just make sure you have that extra conversation with them about being more careful when you cross the road, or maybe having a flashlight to carry when you cross the road,” said Galland.

Galland and Garza suggest kids wear things like reflective tape and glow sticks to help increase visibility to drivers.

“At this time of year in particular, we have an increase in traffic accidents,” said Garza. “A lot of kids run around in the street. A lot of drivers can’t see them, especially since it’s getting darker earlier in the day.”

Garza reminds parents not only to check the road, but also what’s in the candy bowl.

For example, would you say this piece of candy is safe or unsafe?

“It’s actually open right there, so anything like this, you make sure you toss away,” said Garza.

But what about little toys or trinkets, such as this one?

This is one can actually hold an Apple Airtag, which can track the toy. So for this alien toy, you’d want to get rid of it or even report it if it contains an Airtag.

“Make sure you have an eye on your kids. Make sure you’re in neighborhoods that you’re familiar with, you’re comfortable with. Stay in designated areas that are for pedestrians like sidewalks, use crosswalks, all that good stuff to keep yourself and your kids safe,” Garza said.

Overall, Halloween is a day of fun and celebration. But it’s important to also keep safety in mind– for all ages.

If there’s an emergency, call 9-1-1.

To make a non-emergency report, call:

Bakersfield Police Department: 661-327-7111 Kern County Sheriff’s Office: 661-861-3110

