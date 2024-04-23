Handel's hosts spirit night fundraiser for Kern Families Against Crime

Video shows Handel's Homemade Ice Cream shop in southwest Bakersfield.

Kern Families Against Crime, formerly known as the Bakersfield 3 Charity, plans to raise money to support unsolved crimes in Kern at Handel's on Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you’re trying to beat the heat with a scoop of ice cream, you can visit Handel’s on Tuesday night for a treat and an opportunity to support Kern Families Against Crime, an organization started by the Bakersfield 3 moms.

I spoke with the president of the fundraiser about what this event means to them.

The Bakersfield 3 moms started Kern Families Against Crime, formerly known as the Bakersfield 3 Charity, to raise awareness about unsolved crimes and provide funding to law enforcement to solve those cases.

The name change aims to be more inclusive to show support for all families in Kern County, and Olivia LaVoice, the president of the nonprofit says the Handel’s spirit night fundraiser will help them do that.

“Nothing can ever take away the pain of losing a child, but for the three moms, I really do think that giving back to the community in this way has been incredibly healing and fulfilling,” LaVoice said.

One of the nonprofit’s major fundraisers, the Tee for Three tournament in June, has been put on hold because Diane Bryne, one of the moms has been battling cancer.

LaVoice adds if you normally attend the golf tournament to support the organization, you can attend the spirit night to show support instead.

If you’re interested in supporting Kern Families Against Crime, show this flyer during your purchase at Handel’s on Tuesday night from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

