Hanukkah marked by remembrance and resilience

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As the Jewish community observes Hanukkah — a holiday centered around light and hope — many are doing so while grappling with grief following a deadly shooting in Sydney, Australia.

On Sunday, 15 people were killed in Sydney after gunmen opened fire during a Hanukkah celebration. Among the victims was Eli Schlanger, the brother of a local rabbi.

"Well, it's always awful when any of these attacks occur in the world, and knowing somebody makes it even more personal and close to home," Davis said.

Stacy Davis is a member of Temple Beth El — a Reform synagogue in Bakersfield. She says while the local Jewish community may be small, it is strong and resilient.

"It's very important that we continue to carry on despite the anti-Semitism in the world, because they win if they stop," Davis said.

Davis helped organize Sunday's 8 Krazy Kilometers — an annual fundraiser for the synagogue. The event moved forward just hours after news of the shooting broke.

"The nation of Israel lives, and we are thriving, and we're going to thrive in the context of recognizing the world is not perfect," Klein said.

Rabbi Jonathan Klein of Temple Beth El in Bakersfield emphasized the community's commitment to moving forward.

That same evening, Chabad of Bakersfield hosted a menorah lighting in southwest Bakersfield. Davis says Temple Beth El will also move forward with its own menorah lighting on Friday — followed by Norma's Latke Brunch on Sunday.

"It's sad there is still anti-semitism in this world. It just shows us we have to be safe, we have to make sure of our surroundings and where we are, but it shouldn't stop us from still celebrating and praying and being proud of who we are," Davis said.

Davis says Hanukkah is a holiday that celebrates religious freedom. She hopes even in tragedy, the moment can bring people together.

"With everything going on in the world, that we stand together with our neighbors and pray for a better world and a better future," Davis said.

This year, Hanukkah carries added weight — marked by remembrance, grief, and a commitment to keep traditions alive.

