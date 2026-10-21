Hard Rock Casino Tejon breaks ground on $400-room hotel expansion, adding jobs and new amenities

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Hard Rock Casino Tejon is moving forward with the next phase of its development, breaking ground Wednesday on an expansion that will add a hotel, new amenities, and more space for entertainment.

More than 100 people attended the groundbreaking ceremony, including leaders from the Tejon Indian Tribe and Kern County. The ceremony comes nearly a year after the casino opened.

The expansion will include a 400-room hotel, with 119 suites, along with a resort-style pool, spa, steakhouse, expanded gaming, and new space for events and entertainment.

The casino also marked the occasion by donating a total of $50,000 to five nonprofits, including Toys for Tots and Honor Flight Kern County.

Tejon Indian Tribe Councilman Tommy Gonzales said the casino has made a significant economic impact on the tribe and the surrounding community.

“It’s a big economic development for us, and it’s meant a whole lot. It’s changed a lot of lives, not just ours, as in hiring our tribal members as employees, but for the whole county,” Gonzales said.

Hard Rock Casino Tejon currently employs about 1,400 people. The expansion is expected to create hundreds of additional jobs.

Kathy Degolia, vice president of marketing for Hard Rock Casino Tejon, said the project could also create opportunities for current employees to advance within the company.

“The opportunity for positions, the opportunity for growth, the opportunity for promotion within the employee population, is huge,” Degolia said.

She encouraged people looking for work to explore available positions at the casino.

“Come here and apply, and look around and see what appeals to you, and have a good time with us,” she said.

Gonzales said the project represents more than economic development, pointing to the role community support has played in the casino's growth.

“Our motto, ‘give all, serve all’. We’re serving our people; we’re serving our patrons that come in and out. My heart just goes out to everyone, and I thank them all, all the people of Kern County,” Gonzales said.

The hotel and resort expansion is currently expected to be completed by summer 2028.

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