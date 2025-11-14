Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Hard Rock Casino Tejon brings economic benefits to Kern County and the Tejon Tribe

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Hard Rock Casino is officially open and community members are flooding in. With the passing of SB-910 this casino will not only benefit Kern County but also the Tejon Tribe and their community.

Hard Rock Casino is officially open and guests are flooding in left and right. This establishment is not only a great economic boost for Kern County but also opens the doors to benefiting the Tejon Tribe. Members in the tribe are excited for this new development and how it will help them grow for generations to come.

The establishment took a few years to come to fruition but members in the community are overjoyed with how it turned out. Senator Hurtado was one of the front runners in getting Senate Bill 910 passed which helped the casino set up shop.

Melissa Hurtado California State Senator said "It basically took the compact agreement and made it legal. In order for it to get the development process in, that compact had to be agreed to by both the federal and state government. That's what we did."

The bill basically ratifies the tribal state gaming compact between the State of California and the Tejon Indian Tribe. Senate Bill 910 This bill will not only benefit Kern County but also the tribe.

"This bill highlights the importance of a compact agreement. It's a recognition of who they are. It's a recognition of allowing to be able to live freely and with opportunity in the land that belongs to them." said Hurtado

Octavio Escobedo Chairman for the Tejon Indian Tribe said "We came in at a time where we were seeing a big economic downturn in the county with oil and gas. The county as a whole was looking to diversify the economy and we were providing just that. A diversification to the already great hospitality and tourism you see here in the county."

SB-910 not only allowed the casino to open but it guarantees close to 5000 jobs, which will help community members during this economic turn.

"It's going to help further expand our social services programs that we already run like education, healthcare, and other social services. Helping people pay their bills, payment assistance, a multitude of services that we provide will be further augmented and new ones being developed also." said Escobedo

For those that want to visit the casino is open 24 hours, 7 days a week

