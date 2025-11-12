Hard Rock Casino Tejon is preparing to open their doors to the community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — After years of anticipation The Hard Rock Casino Tejon is finally opening their doors. On Thursday, they will hold their grand opening event. CHP wants to warn the community to expect traffic delays.

Kern County waited six years for this moment. Hard Rock Casino, just off the I-5, finally opens its doors and is inviting the whole community to celebrate on-site. CHP warns residents: expect traffic impacts and delays in surrounding areas this weekend.

For two years, it's been the town's hottest buzz — now the long‑awaited Hard Rock casino is set to throw open its doors to the community on Thursday.

Chris Kelley President of Hard Rock Casino Tejon said "Well we have an amazing experience waiting for our guest. We have over 1100 team members waiting to greet our community, that's an extraordinary impact from a job standpoint. We have the latest gaming, wonderful food and beverage all ready to go."

Excitement for the new casino is exploding — but CHP warns the grand opening may trigger massive traffic surges. Expect delays, plan extra time and be patient; officers will be out managing the crowds.

DC Williams Public Information Officer for CHP Fort Tejon Office said "That way we can make sure we don't have a backup on the freeway, because that is one of our main concerns. With this influx of people coming in to enjoy a good time here . We want to make sure that the motoring public is safe and hope we can avoid serious crashes or any crashes at all being out here."

As of now CHP isn't planning on closing any exits but Officer Williams does tell me the two freeways that will be deeply impacted will be the Hwy 99 off ramp to hwy 166 in front of the casino, due to construction.

"So what we will be watching for is a buildup of traffic, because we don't want traffic building back up to where it will be affecting the freeway. All exits will be open at this time but if we do have to shut anything down and divert people, we will do so depending on traffic." said Williams

Community members tell me they are overjoyed about this new establishment and can't wait for Thursday to test their luck!

Steve Plumlee Community Member said "Man I live in Greenfield, about 10 miles from here. I'm real excited about the casino opening up, been waiting. Can't wait to get in there and win some money. I am also excited that now I don't have to drive five hours to Vegas."

Jerry Monsibais Community Member said "It's just a zip down the freeway. We are here to have fun, so every time we get a break in our daily lives… We will be here!"

The VIPS will get first access tonight and the casino will open their doors to the public on Thursday for their grand opening.

