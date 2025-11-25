Hard Rock Tejon Casino: Safety and Anti-Human Trafficking Initiatives

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As visitors come in from across the county and beyond, the opening of the Tejon Casino is raising a new question — could a large, high-traffic venue bring new safety challenges?

With the opening of the Tejon Hard Rock Casino, we're taking a closer look at safety — including human trafficking concerns and the issue of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

Ofelia Flores is a Community Advocacy Program Lead for the Tejon Indian Tribe, and she says, "I think MMIP and human trafficking intertwine because a lot of the same vulnerabilities exist in both."

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says human trafficking — both sex and labor-related — is always a concern in high-traffic areas, especially around large events in more secluded locations. KCSO recently opened a new substation in Tejon and has detectives assigned solely to trafficking cases. Officials say public awareness and reporting are crucial because trafficking can be hard to identify and even harder to prosecute.

The Tejon Indian Tribe has also launched a community advocacy program to address safety concerns and support vulnerable community members — not just in their tribe, but across Kern County. "We just got it up and running, and we focus on the tribe, but we can help absolutely anyone that's a victim of human trafficking, sexual abuse, domestic violence, stalking, or dating violence. We're here to help."Ofelia Flores said.

Hard Rock Casino Tejon President Chris Kelley sent us a statement that reads in part: "Hard Rock has a global, long-standing commitment to preventing and combating human trafficking. Across all our properties, we train team members to recognize and report warning signs, partner with leading anti-trafficking organizations, and work closely with local law enforcement to protect guests, team members, and our communities."

Meanwhile, the Tejon Tribe says they do not expect human trafficking to increase because of the casino, pointing to strong safety measures and their coordination with law enforcement.

June Nachor, the Vice Chairwoman and Victim Advocacy Program Director, for the Tejon Indian Tribe says, "Because we are the only federally recognized tribe, it’s usually a jurisdictional issue on reservations. We don't have that issue necessarily because we have an assigned MOU with the county that allows sheriff, CHP, BPD — whatever’s needed — to come onto our lands to assist us. But we haven't had any issues. We haven't had any cases. Not to say there aren't, but the tribe itself has not dealt with any."

Both the casino and the Tejon Tribe say safety remains a top priority, with programs and partnerships in place to protect visitors and community members alike. For more information, contact 1-833-638-HELP.

Both KCSO and the Tejon Tribe say the best thing to do if you see something is to say something.

